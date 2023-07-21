Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 5,190 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

