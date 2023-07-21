Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

