Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $241,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 406,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,953,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

TAN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.