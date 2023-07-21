Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 8.4 %

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.71.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

