Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $548,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,624 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.40 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.