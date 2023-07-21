Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NIO by 512.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NIO Stock Down 3.0 %

NIO stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.97. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

