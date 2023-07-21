Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.