Harley-Davidson, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

