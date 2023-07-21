Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

