Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

