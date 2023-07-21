Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 428,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,821. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
