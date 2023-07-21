Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 428,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,821. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

