H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.6 %

HEES stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

