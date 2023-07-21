Head-To-Head Survey: Sumitomo Pharma (DNPUF) & Its Competitors

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sumitomo Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Sumitomo Pharma pays an annual dividend of $14.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 328.9%. Sumitomo Pharma pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 56.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Pharma is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Pharma N/A N/A 0.08 Sumitomo Pharma Competitors $713.22 million -$7.63 million 100.27

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sumitomo Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sumitomo Pharma. Sumitomo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.6% of Sumitomo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Pharma N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Pharma Competitors -41.49% -365.70% -15.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sumitomo Pharma Competitors 242 1053 2235 23 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Sumitomo Pharma’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumitomo Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sumitomo Pharma rivals beat Sumitomo Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia. It also provides products for atypical antipsychotic, cultured thymus tissue for pediatric congenital athymia, antiepileptic, and carbapenem antibiotic; and Fabry disease drugs. In addition, the company offers food ingredients and additives, such as polysaccharides, as well as seasonings, such as soups or bouillons; and chemical product materials, which include pharmaceutical excipients, personal care products, coatings and industrial materials, and electronic materials. Further, it provides veterinary medicines for companion animals, such as dogs and cats; and livestock comprising cattle, swine, poultry, horses, and aquacultured fish. Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. has partnerships with Healios K.K.; Keio University; RIKEN; the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application; Kyoto University; and Aikomi Co., Ltd., as well as a joint development agreement with SanBio Company Limited; and collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company also has a strategic alliance with Roivant Sciences Ltd. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.