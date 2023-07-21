Head-To-Head Survey: TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Covenant Logistics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Covenant Logistics Group pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covenant Logistics Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Covenant Logistics Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get TFI International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Covenant Logistics Group 8.63% 21.73% 10.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.1% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TFI International and Covenant Logistics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 204.64 Covenant Logistics Group $1.19 billion 0.50 $108.68 million $6.96 6.66

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Covenant Logistics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TFI International and Covenant Logistics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Covenant Logistics Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.82%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than TFI International.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats TFI International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. This segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.