Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 655 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.9 %

OC opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

