Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) by 87,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

