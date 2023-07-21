Headlands Technologies LLC Has $68,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 606,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 112,064.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 41.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UCO stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.20.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

