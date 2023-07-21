Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $58,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.