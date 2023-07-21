Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $91,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $266.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average is $235.29.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.