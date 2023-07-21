Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

