Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 228,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Down 8.5 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

