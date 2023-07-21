Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

