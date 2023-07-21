Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock remained flat at $24.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
