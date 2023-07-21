Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock remained flat at $24.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.