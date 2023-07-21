Heath Byrd Sells 5,473 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SAH traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 331,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

