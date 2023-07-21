Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.79 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $74.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,932 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,932.225967 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05531086 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $121,717,253.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

