Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 16th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,584. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

