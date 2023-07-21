Hermez Network Price Hits $4.32 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00014467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.94 million and $4,933.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.73 or 1.00068794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83045571 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,757.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

