Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

