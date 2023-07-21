HI (HI) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $288,950.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.79 or 1.00020667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00201783 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $384,544.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

