Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 168,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

