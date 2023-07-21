Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

