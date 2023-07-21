Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

HON traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

