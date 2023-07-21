Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HMN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 538,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -507.69%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

