Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,603,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp comprises approximately 6.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

