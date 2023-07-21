Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.03

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.03 and traded as high as $109.22. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $107.38, with a volume of 44,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $597.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.