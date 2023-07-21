Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Hunter Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

