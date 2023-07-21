Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,338,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 723.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 229,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 838,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

