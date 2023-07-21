Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Hyperfine stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,502. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 775.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
