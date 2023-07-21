Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,502. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 775.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

About Hyperfine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hyperfine by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hyperfine by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

