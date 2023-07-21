ICON Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. ICON has a total market cap of $221.66 million and $3.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,787,554 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,762,292.6239865. The last known price of ICON is 0.230521 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $4,698,650.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.