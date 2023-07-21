Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $132,669,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $358.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $361.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

