Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

