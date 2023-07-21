Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

