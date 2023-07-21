Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

