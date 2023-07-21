Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,817 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

