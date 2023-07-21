Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 207,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 396,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

