Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $533,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 191,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3674 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

