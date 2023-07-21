Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
