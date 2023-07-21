Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

