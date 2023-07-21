Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Up 3.6%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 6,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Ingenta Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

