Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Acquired by Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd.

Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,879 shares during the period. Innovid comprises 65.0% of Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 5.18% of Innovid worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovid by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Trading Down 5.0 %

CTV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 62,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,504. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,911.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilad Shany bought 32,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,726.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 260,988 shares of company stock worth $289,657 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

