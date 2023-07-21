Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 2,905 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider David Kemp bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.25 ($5,507.65).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, David Kemp bought 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.10 ($5,502.22).

On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($26,270.99).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 143.10 ($1.87). 1,397,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.02 million, a PE ratio of -170.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About John Wood Group

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.