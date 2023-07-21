Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 2,905 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider David Kemp bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.25 ($5,507.65).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, David Kemp bought 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.10 ($5,502.22).
- On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($26,270.99).
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 143.10 ($1.87). 1,397,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.02 million, a PE ratio of -170.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
